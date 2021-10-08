Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 7

Joshua T. Wilson, 34, 704 Peddicord Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, non-compliance suspension.

Timothy S. Shelpman, 47, 903 E. Temple St., assault.

Meranda L. Gilbert, 24, 240 Chestnut St., non-compliance suspension.

Zachary J. Burgess, 32, 719 Rawling St., possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).