Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 7

Theft: At 6:39 p.m., Mary Johnson reported that an unknown person entered her shed sometime overnight and removed property.

Fight: At 8:17 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Temple Street for a complaint of a fight. Officers arrived on scene and began an investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Timothy Shelpman for assault.

Traffic Stop/Possession of Drugs: At 11:35 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. A rear seat passenger was being checked for weapons when two prescription bottles were located on his person. The prescription bottles had important information on the labels peeled off. The male was subsequently arrested. Zachery Burgess was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 6

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 10:43 a.m., Mary Johnson reported that sometime overnight an unknown person stole a vehicle that a deceased family member owned.