Local Scouts ‘Howlin’ at the moon’

Cub Scout Pack 112 and their parents attended the annual fall “Howlin’ at the Moon” camp-out last weekend.

The camp-out lasted three days — from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3. This year, the camp-out weekend was held at Canter’s Cave camp near Jackson. Along with the local Cub Scout Pack, over 150 scouts from around the region joined the event.

The weekend’s theme was “Hocus Pocus” and was packed full of events, including shooting sports of archery, BB and slingshot shooting ranges.

Spooky crafts included making “spell books,” badge pins, and slime. There was even a costume contest.

Other outdoor events included an obstacle course, night hike through Canter’s Cave, fishing, camping and cooking.

Dinner for the Pack was cooked in foil packs. To make a foil pack, youth gathered chicken, beef, sausage (or all three) along with hash browns, peppers, onions and seasonings to taste. Then they cooked the foil-wrapped package directly in the campfire.

Cub Scout Pack 112 is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church, located at 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington Court House. This is the Pack’s home base of operation, where pack and den meetings are held. The Pack meets every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Youth boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome to join – and bring along their parents too. Financial assistance is available.

For more information or to contact the Pack, visit www.wchscouts.com/ or email wchpack112@gmail.com.

Cortland and Lilah Camp stir up some slime during the camp-out. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_02.jpg Cortland and Lilah Camp stir up some slime during the camp-out. Courtesy photos Thomas Scanlan takes aim during the camp-out. Archery, BBs, slingshots, and many more activities filled the weekend. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_03.jpg Thomas Scanlan takes aim during the camp-out. Archery, BBs, slingshots, and many more activities filled the weekend. Courtesy photos Pictured are Pack 112 Cubs: (left-to-right, back row) Lilah Camp, Haultun Lewis and Remington Butcher: (left-to-right, front row): Cortland Camp and Thomas Scanlan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_00.jpg Pictured are Pack 112 Cubs: (left-to-right, back row) Lilah Camp, Haultun Lewis and Remington Butcher: (left-to-right, front row): Cortland Camp and Thomas Scanlan. Courtesy photos Remington Butcher of Pack 112 took part in a craft activity during the Howlin’ at the Moon camp-out Oct. 2. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_01.jpg Remington Butcher of Pack 112 took part in a craft activity during the Howlin’ at the Moon camp-out Oct. 2. Courtesy photos