Authorities seek sex offender who didn’t register

A sex offender who has allegedly failed to register a change of address as required by law is being sought by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after deputies discovered that he was not living at his registered address.

An arrest warrant was filed for the arrest of Vernon B. Bennett, 44, who is currently at large. Bennett is described as a white male with a medium build — approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Bennett is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-335-6170 or your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by visiting the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office website at www.faycoso.com or on the Fayette County Sheriff OH tip application by downloading on any Apple or Android cellular phone.

Bennett became a registered Tier 1 sex offender after he was convicted of sexual imposition in December of 2012.

A Tier I offender is subject to the registration/verification requirements annually for a period of 15 years following their initial registration. These offenders are not subject to neighborhood/community notification.

In addition to the above, all offenders have to register anytime they have a change in their information, such as; change their address, employment, education schedule, vehicle(s) or telephone number(s) volunteer work, internet access information: emails, web sites and social sites.

There are no restrictions on their employment; exception would be if the offender is on parole or probation and said conditions are set.

No offender can live within 1,000 feet (1/5 mile) of a school or daycare center – this is determined when the offender committed their crime. If they were convicted of their crime prior to the law taking effect – they are exempt.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Bennett https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Vernon-B.-Bennett-1-.jpg Bennett