The following land transfers were released online:

Recorded Sept. 22

Hannah and Michael Nichols to J&S Home Rehabs LLC, 3825 Washington Waterloo Road N.E., Union Township, consideration $69,000.

Washington Court House Lodge #129 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks to Gordon Plumbing LLC, 0.2158 acres on South Main Street, consideration $7,500.

Recorded Sept. 21

John and Wilma Jones to Jeffrey and Norma Carroll, 326 E. Court St., consideration $59,900.

Andrea Brooks and David Gates to Latousha Marie Lee Lemons, 316 Wilson St., consideration $125,000.

Recorded Sept. 20

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to Hastings Digital Inc, 237 Oak St., 220-228 McKinley Ave., 824 Clinton Ave., consideration $149,000.

Ruth Hewitt, Donald and Lela Wardle to Amy Davis, 608 S. Main St., consideration $130,000.

Audrey and Ronald Bennett to Harriet and Randall Dice, 660 Kimberly Drive, consideration $280,000.

Dewey Odell to Seth Odell, 2198 Mark Road S.W., Concord Township, consideration $110,000.

Recorded Sept. 17

Elizabeth and Matthew Radcliff to Travis Burgett and Heather Prushing, 875 Flakes Ford Road S.W., Union Township, consideration $269,900.

Recorded Sept. 16

Juanita Spears to Rebecca Heckathorn, 907 Clinton Ave., consideration $88,500.

Debra and Stephen Kingery, Lisa Orr-Kinger and Dan Pachinger to Gage Summers, 827 S. Main St., consideration $119,900.

WJH LLC to Craig Snyder, 1234 Red Mile Boulevard, consideration $205,000.