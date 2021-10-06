Christmas parade set to return

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Washington C.H. this year — and it is asking the community for nominations for the 2021 grand marshal and parade theme.

The 2021 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

According to Kristy Bowers, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, the grand marshal should be “a person who has been an asset in helping strengthen Fayette County.”

Past grand marshals include: Bob Estle in 2019, Evelyn Pentzer and Jack DeWeese in 2018, the local Sheriff and Police Chief and Fire Chief in 2017, Kerry “Termite” Bell in 2016, Johnny Peters in 2015 and Bill Boylan in 2014.

When thinking of themes, Bowers explained it should be something “Christmasy and uplifting.”

Prior themes have included: It’s a Wonderful Life in 2019, Winter Wonderland in 2018, Peace on Earth in 2017, Miracle on Court Street in 2016, Christmas Around the World in 2015, Making Christmas Memories in 2014, Light the Way to Freedom in 2013, A Hometown Christmas in 2012, The Sounds of Christmas in 2011, Our Bicentennial Christmas in 2010, A Court House Christmas in 2009, Coming Home for the Holidays in 2008 and Gingerbread Lane in 2007.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 12. Submit nominations by phone at 740-335-0761 or by email at kristy@fayettecountyohio.com.

The Christmas Parade was cancelled last year for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowers explained via email, “we are thrilled to be able to hold our Christmas Parade this year. We’ve heard from many people how much they hoped the parade would be back in 2021. As we all know, we are still dealing with the pandemic as we gear up for this coming Holiday Season.

”The Chamber of Commerce felt that it was for the best to move forward with the parade this year based on several considerations. We are all much more informed this year than we were a year ago about how COVID spreads and what the dangers are.

“Since this time last year, most of the population has had the chance to get vaccinated if they choose, and/or find their own personal policies as we interact in society. Since the parade is an outside event, we feel there are options to social distance, as well as take other precautions as individuals see fit. In the end, the Chamber felt the parade is a time of joy, fun and festivity that our community needs, and the decision was made to hold it again in 2021.”

There is no cost for people to get involved in the parade, although each organization who plans to be in the parade must register. Registration forms will be available starting Oct. 14 at the Fayette County Chamber office, located at 206 E. Court St. in Washington Court House.

