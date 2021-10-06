FRHS to participate in ‘Empty the Shelters’

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is once again holding “Empty the Shelters,” which is an adoption event that the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) takes part in.

FRHS, located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., has adopted out 1,223 animals this year, including cats, dogs, chickens, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs, and lizards — an increase of nearly 100 during the year 2020, according to FRHS Outreach Director Brad Adams.

Even with the high adoption numbers, there are currently 32 cats and kittens in the facility ready to be adopted into loving homes out of a total of 79 animals in the facility and foster care, as well as approximately 283 on the intake waiting list, explained Adams.

The national event began Monday and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 10. BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with 180-plus shelter partners in 35 states to reduce adoption fees.

FRHS will open for the event today and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoption fees are reduced to $25 as sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

All animals available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, tested for FeLV/FIV, flea treated, are on a monthly flea preventative, and are micro-chipped.

Other shelters in the state participating in the event include:

-Animal Friends Humane Society, Hamilton

-Colony Cats (& Dogs), Dublin

-Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Cincinnati and Mason

-Northeast Ohio SPCA, Parma

-Toledo Humane Society, Maumee

All other participating locations can be found at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support, according to the BISSELL website.

In other news from FRHS, those who want to help but are unable to adopt have options.

“We are always in need of foster homes, and applications may be submitted at our animal care and adoption center. We are in need of canned pate cat food,” explained Adams. “While we are accepting volunteers, we are still limiting the number of volunteers that can be in our facility at one time due to its small size, having staff who are in the rooms doing their animal care duties and accommodating visitors who are meeting animals to adopt.”

Foster homes are also occassionally needed for young puppies that need regular feedings. Feeding for either cats or puppies is typically every two-to-three hours. If other animals are in the household, the foster home must be safe for both the household pets and the animals being fostered.

