The State Fire Marshal’s office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

This year’s campaign, October 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Marshal Reardon shares these safety tips to help Ohioans “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety:”

Smoke alarms:

—A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

—A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

—All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

—Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Carbon Monoxide alarms:

—A continuous set of four loud beeps—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

—A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.

—CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.

—Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced.

It’s important your smoke alarms and CO alarms meet the needs of everyone in your home, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. Some tips are listed below:

Install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke and CO alarms. Use of a low-frequency alarm can also wake a sleeping person with mild to severe hearing loss.

Sleep with your mobility device, glasses and phone close to your bed.

Keep pathways like hallways lit with night lights and free from clutter to make sure everyone can get out safely.

This year as part of Fire Prevention Week, educators with SFM’s Fire Prevention Bureau produced several short videos designed to share valuable fire safety information with the public, including kids and educators. The videos are linked below by topic.

Fire Safety Educator Jesse Baughman shares tips to prevent dryer fires: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeFX9Ytpnrk.

Electronic devices can cause fires when not used appropriately. Fire & Life Safety Educator Josh Amspaugh explains what you should do to protect yourself: www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-DNEyOtURo.

Steve Waltman, Fire Safety Educator, explains how to use the P.A.S.S. method when operating a fire extinguisher: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXRiCU25xkY.

Fire Safety Educator Jenni Snyder discusses how to keep safe while cooking: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvXbKteKRuA.

Do you have a fire escape plan? Fire Safety Educator Dale Schulte shares how to create one: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qDX3PvmLyE.

Families can learn more about Fire Prevention Week at www.nfpa.org/fpw, and find fun and educational fire safety activities for their children at Sparky’s Fun House, www.sparky.org.

The Division of State Fire Marshal is part of the Ohio Department of Commerce. The department is Ohio’s chief regulatory agency, focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans. We ensure businesses follow the laws that help them create jobs and keep Ohioans safe. To learn more about what we do, visit our website at com.ohio.gov.