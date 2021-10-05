Write-in candidates join local races

A significant amount of write-in candidates are making a run for four seats on the Washington Court House City Council at the Nov. 2 general election.

Sam Gebhardt, Eric Gerber, Timothy Leisure, John McDonnell, Benjamin Snodgrass, Tony Tipton and Kenny Upthegrove are the seven individuals who filed as write-in candidates. The names that will appear on the ballot are four city council incumbents: Ted Hawk, Caleb Johnson, Dale Lynch and Stephen Shiltz.

The four incumbents filed prior to the normal filing deadline.

In jurisdictions with write-ins, such as the City of Washington Court House this general election, there will be a line on the ballot for voters to write in the candidates’ names if they choose to do so.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State website, “A write-in space shall be provided on the ballot for every office, except in an election for which the board of elections has received no valid declarations of intent to be a write-in candidate under this section. Write-in votes shall not be counted for any candidate who has not filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate pursuant to this section. A qualified person who has filed a declaration of intent may receive write-in votes at either a primary or general election.”

In this case, all seven write-in candidates for city council filed by 4 p.m. Aug. 23, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections.

Only registered voters in the City of Washington Court House can vote in the city council race.

Several other write-in candidates filed in Village of Octa races. George Randall filed as a write-in and is the only person running for mayor of Octa, and three write-ins are running for village council — Dianna Anders, Winifred Gregory and Linda Turner.

Mark Rinehart is the only name that will appear on the Octa village council ballot. There are four people to elect to council and only four running.

In Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which includes the lower part of Fayette County, Republican Mike Carey will face Democrat state Rep. Allison Russo for representative of the district.

The 15th district within Fayette County encompasses all of Concord/Green township, Jasper township split two, all of Perry township, Union township South West split two and all of Wayne township.

The 15th Congressional District includes Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway and Vinton counties, as well as portions of Athens, Fayette, Franklin and Ross counties.

In other local races (which include no write-in candidates):

On the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District Board of Education, Zach Camp is running against Charles Winkle, who was appointed to the board in 2020, for one seat on the board. In the expired term race for WCHCS school board, Mark Chrisman and Ken Upthegrove are the only two running to fill two seats.

There are three seats to fill on the Miami Trace Local School District Board of Education with only three running: incumbents Rob Dawson and David Miller and newcomer Jacklyn Farrens. Incumbent Mike Henry has decided not to run for reelection.

In the race to fill four seats on the Village of Bloomingburg Council, only one individual — Jerry Fleak — is running.

Only three are running with four seats to fill on the Village of Jeffersonville Council — Jacob Dawson, Robert Minshall and Kenneth Roger Spahr.

Troy Hupp is the only individual currently running to become Mayor of New Holland.

Only three are running with four seats to fill on the Village of New Holland Council — Joseph Inskeep, Denise Ranck and Floyd Woolever.

Four individuals — C. Bryan Cockerill, Jason Gentry, Stephen Peirano and Brad Smith — are running to fill two seats as Concord Township Trustees.

Amy Gustin is the only person running to become the fiscal officer of Green Township.

There are two to elect as Green Township Trustees with four people running — Ryan Corzatt, Byron Gustin, Broake Preston and James Worley.

There are two to elect as Jasper Township Trustees with three running — Jackie Joe Pursley, Glenn Rankin and Chessie Ratliff.

Only two are running for two seats as Jefferson Township Trustees — Jeffery Hoppes and Ryan Yenger.

There are two Madison Township Trustees to elect with only one person running — John Melvin.

Only two are running for two seats as Marion Township Trustees — Chris Cottrill and Cody Kirkpatrick.

Three are running to fill two seats as Perry Township Trustees — Tommy Creachbaum, Brad Everhart and Heath Dustin Smith.

Randy Welsh is the only individual running for fiscal officer of Paint Township.

Four are running to fill two seats as Paint Township Trustees — Jayson Beekman, Shaun Charters, Scott Cook and Kenneth Kelly.

Three are running to fill two seats as Union Township Trustees — Jeff Armintrout, Matt Miller and Ronald Woodrow.

Only two are running to fill two seats as Wayne Township Trustees — Kyle Hoppes and Jarrod Posey.

Early voting began Tuesday in Ohio.

Stay with the Record-Herald for much more on the Nov. 2 general election. In contested races, candidate profiles will be featured.

Early voting began Tuesday for Nov. 2 general election