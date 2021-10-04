WMS announces Students of the Month

Washington Middle School recently honored its August/September Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.

Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner while they enjoyed the beautiful weather outside.

Students were chosen for being responsible, respectful, safe and willing. Students honored were:

—Sixth grader Marley Routte, Liam Alsop and Lincoln Rhoades

—Seventh graders Wes Gibbs and Madison Huston

—Eighth graders Will White, Cooper Collins and Madelynn Underwood

—Unified Arts: eighth graders Callee Ellars and Aniston Marshall

Washington Middle School appreciates Donatos Pizza and its continued support of Washington Court House City Schools Blue Lions.

