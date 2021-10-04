Lockers now available at Carnegie

As of Monday, when placing items on hold, Carnegie Public Library patrons are now able to select the location “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” to have their library items placed in a locker for pick up at any time.

The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are now available at the library, via curbside pick-up only Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540 once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car. Please note, due to limited supplies, there are is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Fayette families, join us for storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. Then, Hello, Friends! takes place Thursday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House. Storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

Budding artists and authors, check this out! Local creator Amanda Gatton is hosting two new programs at the library: First, for teens ages 13-18, we present “Story Maker’s Guild.” This club meets after school once a month. Teens are invited to come together and write/draw and share their work for feedback from their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

The second program is for kids ages 8-12, and is called “#DrawThisInYourStyle CARNEGIE.” Meeting after school once per month, this club brings together young creative minds to draw, share ideas, and show off their art skills. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No registration required!

Fayette families are invited to the “Fall Family Fun Day & Book Trail Opening” at Shaw Wetlands on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. Join us for games, fall discovery stations, scavenger hunts, and the new book trail! The event and book trail are sponsored by Fayette Soil & Water, Altrusa, Carnegie Public Library, and Miami Trace FFA/Great Oaks.

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library!

You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Carnegie Public Library staff recently held training for the new lockers located in front of the library. The lockers are now an option for picking up library materials any time of the day. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_libraryLockers.jpeg Carnegie Public Library staff recently held training for the new lockers located in front of the library. The lockers are now an option for picking up library materials any time of the day. Courtesy photo