Ribbon cutting held for OK Tire

A ribbon cutting was held by the Chamber of Commerce for OK Tire’s Grand Opening of their new building. OK Tire was purchased by Andy and Stacey Fitzpatrick on Jan. 18. The Chamber of Commerce was happy to celebrate the grand opening of their new building, located at 1314 US RT 22 N.W., next door to their former address. They can be reached at 740-335-3300.

