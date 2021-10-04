Approval given for transportation services

Three contracts were approved during a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting — all three of which are between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and the Fayette County Community Action Commission (CAC).

The first contract approved between FCDJFS and CAC provides transportation services to qualified county residents. Fayette County transportation services will be $2.35 per mile with the maximum allowed to be paid under the contract set to $50,000 between Oct. 1 of this year and Sept. 30 of next year.

The second contract between FCDJFS and CAC provides expanded work-related transportation to residents qualified under the Ohio Works First and Prevention, Retention and Contingency Program. The rate for transportation will be $20 per trip outside of city limits and a rate of $5.50 per trip within city limits. Out-of-county transportation will be paid at $2.35 per mile. The maximum allowed to be paid under the contract is set to $20,000 between Oct. 1 of this year and Sept. 30 of next year and will be funded by TANF.

The final contract between FCDJFS and CAC provides an Ohio Start Family Peer Mentor to serve families referred by the Public Children Service Agency (PCSA) due to maltreatment with substance abuse as a primary risk factor. The maximum allowed to be paid under the contract is $50,000 from Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of next year and will be funded by the Ohio Start Program.

An amendment was approved for a contract with Marquee Construction, Inc. in relation to a project in which repairs are being made to the exterior of the Fayette County Courthouse. The amendment adds 40 extra man hours to allow for grinding, grouting and caulking of mortar joints to prevent water damage. The additional cost is $2,100.

Two resolutions were signed. The first of those resolutions, per the recommendation of County Engineer Steve Luebbe, approves a labor agreement that governs wages, hours, terms and other conditions of employment of the county engineer’s employees.

The second resolution authorizes the sale of county-owned property located at 110 W. Market Street in Washington C.H., as the property was deemed no longer needed for county purposes. It will be sold through a live auction.

During the latest Fayette County Land Bank meeting, county treasurer Penny Patton presented the treasurer’s report with a beginning balance of $217,060.89. The second-half of a mobile home settlement of $114.86 was received, advertising expenses in the amount of $376.66 were paid, state audit expenses of $779 were paid, and Community Action Commission administration expenses of $1,143.71 were paid — for a balance of $214,876.38.

Title work has been completed on the following properties, and the prosecutor’s office will continue to review and present findings at the next land bank meeting: 433 E. Court St., 738 E. Paint St., 1226 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 543 Albin Ave., 520 Carolyn Road, 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St., 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave., 903 S. North St. and 803 N. North St.

The prosecutor’s office is in the process of filing with the Board of Revisions foreclosure for 11880 St. Rt. 38 N.E. property.

Minutes from the meeting explain that Commissioner Dan Dean reported on State of Ohio’s biennial budget which includes $350 million in one-time spending for clean-up, remediation, and revitalization of brownfields, as well as $150 million for the demolition of vacant and abandoned commercial and residential sites. Each county will receive $1 million which can be spent on the remediation of brownfields, and a further $500,000 for the demolition of commercial and residential buildings and the revitalization of surrounding properties on sites that are not brownfields. Both programs will be administrated by the Ohio Department of Development, board member Dan Drake will continue to monitor the program and an application will be submitted if applicable.

The next land bank meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building.

