Ohio BCI: Homicide suspect died of self-inflicted wound

CLARK TWP. — The suspect in a Brown County homicide on Friday — who was pursued through multiple counties and later stopped in Clinton County by the Ohio State Highway Patrol followed by an officer-involved shooting — later died from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jason Metcalfe, 41, is suspected of being involved in a fight with Timothy Vogel, 32, early Friday afternoon at the Lake Lorelei community, and then fatally shooting Vogel.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, stated that deputies “engaged in the pursuit of a suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide in Brown County earlier in the day. The pursuit traveled through multiple counties and involved multiple law enforcement jurisdictions. Upon entering Clinton County the suspect vehicle continued to elude authorities until stop sticks were deployed near State Route 134 South and Patch Road in Clark Township by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The suspect vehicle came to a stop a short time later, at which time the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon. Shots were fired and the driver of the suspect vehicle was injured. Officers on the scene rendered care to the driver until Clark Township Fire and EMS arrived and requested a medical helicopter for transport.

“The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation [BCI] is leading the investigation at the request of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.”

BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing, stated a Monday morning email from Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Once BCI’s investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney, said Irwin.

With Ohio BCI now in charge of the investigation, the CCSO stated that there would be no further information released from its office.

A preliminary report from an autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office indicates that Metcalfe’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Irwin said.

The press secretary said he is not aware of any law enforcement officer being injured in the incident.

While it depends on a variety of factors such as the scope and number of follow-up interviews, BCI typically says the length of a BCI investigation into an officer-involved shooting takes about 400 hours to complete, Irwin said.