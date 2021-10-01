Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Christopher B. Spears, Grove City, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $195, upon motion of the State, the charge amended from OVI to reckless operation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs.

Christopher B. Spears, Grove City, Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Christopher B. Spears, Grove City, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $175, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant fined $450 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 27 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by August 1, 2021, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning April 7, 2021, privilege okay

Christopher B. Spears, Grove City, Ohio, administrative license suspension, case dismissed per agreement.

Christopher B. Spears, Grove City, Ohio, reasonable control, case dismissed per agreement.

Zachariah A. Kier, Portsmouth, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony D. Pavey, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $215, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 26 days jail, credit for time served 1 year reporting probation follow terms, defendant to be evaluation drug/alcohol dependency and anger management follow terms, no fine, costs only (60 days to pay) no contact with victim.

Jesse L. Johnson, Laurelville, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned case, defendant deceased, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Carl R. Penwell, 2414 Bogus Road Lot 6, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to register, court costs $189, matter came to a preliminary hearing 20th day of May, 2021 defendant with attorney Kathryn Hapner, State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, defendant having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $2,500 cash/surety house arrest electronic monitor.

Hamon Miller, Mount Sterling, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Juliette Viassy, New Holland, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Mariah Aukeman, 7684 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Draydon L. Moore, 170 Summit Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Andri P. Gryganskyi, Okford, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Travis D. Jones, 736 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, motion to dismiss filed by attorney for the State, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Curtis C. Nader, Mount Sterling, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $219, amended from 2919.25 (domestic violence), fine $100 and cost, guilty per agreement.

Ethan C. Hubbell, 404 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $209, charge amended from domestic violence threat, $100 fine and court costs.

Tonya L. Blakney, Jeffersonville, Ohio, receiving stolen property, court costs $187, May 27, 2021, this matter came on for preliminary hearing, the defendant present by video and the State represented by assistant prosecuting attorney Abbott, the defendant waived her right to a preliminary hearing is hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond amended to $5,000 unsecured appearance.

Charles E. Forsythe II, 1128 Countryside Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $165, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if suspect has no other similar offenses for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Charles E. Forsythe II, 1128 Countryside Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Daniel R. Freeman, Mount Sterling, Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $265, this matter came on for hearing on May 18, 2021, the court hereby dismissed the above action against the defendant, Daniel Freeman, with court costs to be paid by the defendant.