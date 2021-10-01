Monday is voter registration deadline

This coming Monday is the deadline to be registered to vote in the Nov. 2 general election — and there are a few options to meet that deadline.

Online voter registration and registration updates are an option through the website of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose at www.olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

In-person registration and registration updates can also be completed on Monday at the Fayette County Board Of Elections (BOE), located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. The BOE will have extended hours and close at 9 p.m. as it is the registration deadline.

Those who are 17, as long as they will be 18 by the time of the general election this November, can register now.

According to www.ohiosos.gov, the deadline is determined by keeping it 30 days prior to the upcoming election.

As previously reported, requirements to vote in Ohio include: being a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, being 18 years old or older at the time of the election, have not been declared as incompetent to vote by the probate court and have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.

In order to register, a person generally needs an Ohio identification or driver’s license number, full name, date of birth, permanent address and the last four digits of their social security number.

A permanent address is a location a person intends to return to and is not a temporary stay. Those without permanent addresses who stay consistently in shelters or other locations can use that location as the residence for voting purposes as long as there is an intention to return to that location.

The residence of military voters along with military voter spouses and dependents is the last location lived in (in Ohio) immediately before leaving Ohio for military service.

If Ohio college students live on campus and have no intention of returning to a previous permanent address, the student may register and vote using the school’s location. If there is an intent to return, the student can also choose to stay registered and vote from their permanent address away from school, such as their parents’ address. Regardless of which option is taken, only one address can be used for registration and voting purposes.

Those who are currently serving jail or prison sentences for a felony conviction cannot register or vote. People who have been convicted twice for a violation of Ohio’s election laws are barred from voting in Ohio.

Previously existing registrations are cancelled when someone is incarcerated on a felony conviction. Once released, the person must re-register to vote by the appropriate deadline.

To check the status and polling location for a registered Fayette County voter, go to the Fayette County Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/fayette/.

