‘Bash for Banners Car and Bike Show’ upcoming

A new event, “Bash For Banners Car and Bike Show,” will be hosted in Washington Court House later this month to help support the military banners now located in downtown.

The event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23 at The American Legion, located at 1240 US Highway 22 N.W. in Washington Court House. The lot will be opening at 11 a.m., registration will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the winner will be announced at 4 p.m.

There will be three classes: classic car (1990 and older), modern car (1991-2022), and motorcycle (any year). The entry fee is $15.

According to one of the event organizers, Mindy Wilson, there will be food and beverages for sale. Boy Scouts of America will sell popcorn. There will be silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle, crafts and more.

There are also a few local emergency service departments that have volunteered to join in on the fun for the children.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of Military Appreciation Banners to be placed in downtown Washington Court House

This event is being done, according to Wilson, “so we can ensure our banner project will be possible in 2022.”

Initially, the banner project was started by the local non-profit Hearts Hands Home chapter of the Blue Star Mothers. Hearts Hands Home began in July of 2019.

The local chapter started the banners project last year in which community members could submit a military photo at no cost. Due to difficulty in raising funds during the pandemic, those who wanted banners placed immediately instead of being on a waiting list were able to pay directly for it.

Hearts Hands Home also sent care packages across seas.

Recently, Hearts Hands Home has been suspended due to low membership which is in large part as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Wilson. Although the club had to be suspended, some of the same members and new members of this start-up organization want to see the banner project continue.

“With that, we would like to send out an open invitation to those who are interested in aiding in the future of this project, which would include this and all future events,” explained Wilson via email.

Those who would like to help make sure the banner project and future projects continue can contact Lucas Morris at lamadm5712@gmail.com or bannertributefunds43160@gmail.com.

“This fundraiser will be a day for the local families to get out and be a part of something great,” wrote Wilson.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Capture-3.jpg