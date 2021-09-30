Community officials celebrate new mural

During the final Fayette County Farmers Market of 2021 last Saturday, a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony were held for the new Fayette County Farmers Market Mural.

The mural was a partnership between the City of Washington C.H. and Fayette County. It features the design of muralist Eric Henn and is now located on the side of the Kiger and Kiger building facing the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East Street in Washington C.H. The project has been ongoing for years and was recently completed.

Henn’s work can be viewed at www.erichennmurals.com/. Henn did the large mural in Circleville, many in Columbus, murals in Hillsboro and some in Wilmington.

The ceremony began with a meet and greet at 11:45 a.m. and was followed by a welcoming from OSU Extension Educator Godwin Tayese Apaliyah, a prayer by Joy Stanforth, comments from City Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker, City Manager Joe Denen, and Center Point Energy representatives, as well as from David and James Kiger.

The event was wrapped up with a ribbon cutting — the honor of cutting it going to James Kiger, who became emotional during the ceremony thanking everyone for the opportunity to have the mural placed on their family business.

As previously reported and according to Apaliyah, when he first moved to the county, he noticed the beautiful murals in other surrounding areas and thought it would be nice to have one within the county.

The implementation committee worked on the project and considered two different designs, with Henn being the one to follow through. The committee included Apaliyah along with Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean, Donald Moore of the Fayette County Historical Society, Washington Court House City Council member Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Baker, Stanforth, Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel and Tourism and Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols.

The money used to pay for the project came from grants. Assisting with achieving those grants, according to Apaliyah, was Bambi Baughn, executive director of Community Action Commission.

Several entities and individuals who helped support the mural financially were invited to the ceremony including: Walter Hibner of the Vectren Energy Foundation ($15,000), OSU Outreach and Engagement Office (Connect and Collaborate, $25,000), Brianna Dance of the Ohio Arts Council ($7,033), Senator Bob Peterson (in-kind donation of approximately $10,000), and Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel and Tourism ($467).

If more funding can be obtained, there is a potential for more murals in the future.

Those who are interested in supporting or sponsoring murals within the city can contact Apaliyah at apaliyah.1@osu.edu or 740-636-2354.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Several officials, individuals and invited guests were present during the ceremony, including Senator Bob Peterson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MuralDedication-8-.jpg Several officials, individuals and invited guests were present during the ceremony, including Senator Bob Peterson. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos James Kiger (left) and David Kiger (right), who own the Kiger and Kiger building and family business, both spoke during the event — giving a history of the building’s location and thanking the committee for choosing their building for the mural. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MuralDedication-9-.jpg James Kiger (left) and David Kiger (right), who own the Kiger and Kiger building and family business, both spoke during the event — giving a history of the building’s location and thanking the committee for choosing their building for the mural. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos City Manager Joe Denen offered closing remarks. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MuralDedication-11-.jpg City Manager Joe Denen offered closing remarks. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The mural is on the side of the Kiger and Kiger building facing the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East Street in Washington C.H. — which is where the Fayette County Farmers Market is held each year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MuralDedication-2-.jpg The mural is on the side of the Kiger and Kiger building facing the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East Street in Washington C.H. — which is where the Fayette County Farmers Market is held each year. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos OSU Extension Educator Godwin Tayese Apaliyah began the initiative for a local mural. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MuralDedication-4-.jpg OSU Extension Educator Godwin Tayese Apaliyah began the initiative for a local mural. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Center Point Energy, which assisted the project financially, had representatives at the ceremony to give remarks and present a check. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_20210925_122217.jpg Center Point Energy, which assisted the project financially, had representatives at the ceremony to give remarks and present a check. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos A dedication ceremony, including a ribbon cutting, was held last Saturday for the new Fayette County Farmers Market mural. James Kiger was given the honor of cutting the ribbon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_20210925_122432.jpg A dedication ceremony, including a ribbon cutting, was held last Saturday for the new Fayette County Farmers Market mural. James Kiger was given the honor of cutting the ribbon. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos