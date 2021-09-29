Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 28

Preston Bowman, 29, 1014 Clinton Ave., warrant – aggravated menacing.

William Z. Wolfe, 27, 240 Chestnut St., disorderly.

Timothy Hodson, 30, 847 Linden Ave., theft, criminal damaging (two counts), possession of criminal tools.

Sept. 27

Ryan A. Tucker, 33, Leesburg, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Nancy M. Rolfe, 84, 1107 Leesburg Ave., backing without safety.

Female, 16, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Christina C. Fall, 19, 390 Ghormley Road, right-of-way violation at intersection.

Rick A. Brannon Sr., 57, Sabina, right-of-way violation at intersection.