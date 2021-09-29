Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 28

Disturbance: At 7:04 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Chestnut Street in reference to an erratic-acting male. The male was yelling and beating on a vehicle. Officers arrived to find the male rolling around on the ground and not making any sense. During the investigation, officers discovered that the male had recently used methamphetamine. William Z. Wolfe was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

Theft: At 10:12 a.m., Janine Rameriz reported that items were stolen from her residence. Rameriz advised that sometime within the past month an unknown person removed property from her residence without her permission.

Theft: At 11:59 a.m., Michael Munyon reported that he allowed an acquaintance to borrow a tile saw. Munyon has been asking the male to return the saw, which the male stated that he would. Munyon located his saw at a local pawn shop and requested that a report and charges be filed.

Theft: At 8:55 p.m., Hannah Obas reported that while shopping at Kroger, he wallet was misplaced. The wallet was later located and contents of the wallet were stolen.

Sept. 27

Theft: At 9:09 p.m., Adam Morris, of Gibbs Avenue, reported the theft of tools from a shed at his residence.