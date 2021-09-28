MT recognizes perfect scores

The Miami Trace Board of Education and administration recognized middle and high school students during the latest school board meeting for earning a perfect score on the Spring 2021 Ohio State Test.

“Students, your hard work and focus on academics are to be commended. Congratulations,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

Students who obtained a perfect score in math were: Alison Reeves, Taylor Payton, River Havens, Dylan Ely, Allison Cart, Rylee Ferguson, Emily Keaton, Elizabeth Turner, Emily Turner and Kylie Yeazel.

The student who obtained a perfect score in science was Trey Robinette.

These are just 11 students who received perfect scores in the district. Previously, 10 students from the elementary school were recognized for perfect scores — meaning a total of 21 students have been recognized for their perfect scores on the spring state tests.

The elementary students recognized prior included:

Jameson Strider, Addilyn Stanforth, Cailin Johnson, Aubrey Ferguson, Hunter Chace and Elijah Barnard for perfect scores in math.

Ralph Moser and Max Johnson for perfect scores in science.

Caleb Esker for a perfect score in both math and science.

Matthew Barnard for a perfect score in math, reading and science.

Miami Trace Local Schools holds board meetings typically every other Monday at 5:30 p.m., usually in the Miami Trace Board Office. To allow for proper social distancing when the students were recognized for perfect scores, the location of the meetings were changed so family members were able to attend.

Follow the Record-Herald for more information from MT board meetings.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

During Monday’s Miami Trace School Board meeting, high school and middle school students were recognized for receiving perfect scores on their Spring 2021 Ohio State Test. Students pictured (left-to-right, front) are: Trey Robinette, Alison Reeves, Taylor Payton, River Havens and Dylan Ely. Students not pictured: Allison Cart, Rylee Ferguson, Emily Keaton, Elizabeth Turner, Emily Turner and Kylie Yeazel. Miami Trace board members pictured in the back are Mike Henry, Charlie Andrews, Rob Dawson, Bruce Kirkpatrick, and David Miller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_Perfect-Test-Score-Sept-27-meeting.jpg During Monday’s Miami Trace School Board meeting, high school and middle school students were recognized for receiving perfect scores on their Spring 2021 Ohio State Test. Students pictured (left-to-right, front) are: Trey Robinette, Alison Reeves, Taylor Payton, River Havens and Dylan Ely. Students not pictured: Allison Cart, Rylee Ferguson, Emily Keaton, Elizabeth Turner, Emily Turner and Kylie Yeazel. Miami Trace board members pictured in the back are Mike Henry, Charlie Andrews, Rob Dawson, Bruce Kirkpatrick, and David Miller. Courtesy photo