Harlow Memorial Concert to be performed Oct. 12

The Harlow Memorial Concert — a chamber music concert (primarily of 20th century music) by the world-class Astralis Chamber Ensemble: flute cello, harp — will be performed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the intimate sanctuary of Washington C.H.’s First Presbyterian Church (across from the post office).

A lifelong local resident, longtime treasurer of First Presbyterian Church, and acknowledged music lover, Harlow operated his Harlow Business Service from his Washington C.H. home. He traveled frequently, however, to the major cities in Ohio as well as to New York City to enjoy operas, orchestral concerts and musicals.

Upon his death in 1998, the trustees of his will were instructed to develop a “Harlow Memorial Concert series of classical or semi-classical music in Fayette County.” Thanks to those funds, the Cincinnati Pops presented open-air concerts in front of the grandstand for many years on the opening nights of past Fayette County fairs.

Most recently, in March 2019, the Emerald City Swing Orchestra from Dublin, Ohio, put on a rousing Big Band concert in the historic auditorium on East Temple Street. Then the global pandemic struck.

One of the trustees of the Perse E. Harlow Trust, local musician David Penwell, also teaches the business courses and advises the DECA club at Washington High School. His students take responsibility for jobs such as running a school store, organizing homecoming and prom, and many other projects.

Penwell said, “My sophomore students in my “Principles of Marketing” class were happy to help with the publicity—designing posters and the programs for the concert—because they saw it as both a useful hands-on experience as well as a community-service project.”

To enjoy this unique musical event, mark the Oct. 12 date now on your calendar. The cost is $10 at the door and please wear a mask.

The beautiful, accomplished musicians in the Astralis Chamber Ensemble hold seven advanced degrees in music from various conservatories and universities. They have performed all over the world, and will present a concert on Oct. 12 in Washington C.H. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_2021-Perse-Harlow-concert-Astralis-Chamber-Ensemble-1-.jpg The beautiful, accomplished musicians in the Astralis Chamber Ensemble hold seven advanced degrees in music from various conservatories and universities. They have performed all over the world, and will present a concert on Oct. 12 in Washington C.H. Courtesy photos Students who designed posters and programs for the upcoming concert were enrolled in David Penwell’s Principles of Marketing class, associated with the WCH/Great Oaks High School of Business. Shown are (from left) Alizae Ryan, Garrett Wahl, Gabriel Tayese, Rylan Likovetz and Grace Bailey. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_IMAG075-David-Penwell-s-students-w-posters-Sep.-2021-1-.jpg Students who designed posters and programs for the upcoming concert were enrolled in David Penwell’s Principles of Marketing class, associated with the WCH/Great Oaks High School of Business. Shown are (from left) Alizae Ryan, Garrett Wahl, Gabriel Tayese, Rylan Likovetz and Grace Bailey. Courtesy photos