‘Drug Take Back Day’ set for Oct. 23

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County Prevention Coalition will give the public an opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your unused prescription drugs for disposal to the old school parking lot in Jeffersonville or to Kroger, located at 548 Clinton Ave. in Washington Court House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, look for the drop-off tent in these parking lots. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps — only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

During the Drug Take Back Day on April 24, Fayette County reported 72 pounds of medication were turned in. Communities throughout the country brought in 839,543 pounds.

There are disposal options year-round. According to www.apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov, local locations include CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, and Adena Fayette Medical Center, located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Other nearby locations include Town Drug—located at 12459 US Highway 22 and 3 in Sabina, Corner Pharmacy—located at 259 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, and CVS—located at 214 Lafayette St. in London.

Get more details about Take Back Numbers by visiting www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov or www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov. For those who have participated in past Drug Take Back Days — keep in mind the old school parking lot in Jeffersonville is a new location for the Oct. 23 Drug Take Back day.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_dTB2.jpg