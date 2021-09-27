Fall family fun and a new book trail

Coming up is a wonderful time to visit the Shaw Wetlands of Fayette County as there will soon be a day of exciting fall discovery stations, games and a scavenger hunt in celebration of a new book trail opening.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. The new book trail will be on display.

“We are excited to open the book trail this fall. We will be adding two new books each year which makes our trail a little different,” said Brigitte Hisey, natural resource specialist, Fayette SWCD. “Because of our partnership with Altrusa and the signs post made by Miami Trace FFA, we can makes this happen in our county.”

The evening will also have six stations which will include activities around bats, owls, animals, spiders and insects, thorns and threats, and frogs.

Altrusa, in celebration of the opening of the trail, will be giving away one book per family after they complete at least four of the activities.

As previously reported, The Shaw Wetlands, located at 2820 Robinson Road S.E., is one of Fayette County’s jewels. The nine-acre sanctuary is home to a robust assortment of native plants and wildlife. Volunteer-built boardwalks enable visitors to experience the beauty of the wetland setting in all seasons.

The purpose of the wetlands is the cultivation, conservation and preservation of this native landscape. Additionally, it promotes a robust wildlife population and provides a scenic and easily accessible venue for the public’s enjoyment.

Fall is a great time to get outside and explore, so come and see what the wetland has to offer. Follow the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District for updates on events and natural resource happenings.

The Great Oaks and Miami Trace FFA Chapter assisted with creating the book trail signs.