What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

If you have driven down East Street recently, you may have noticed a striking addition to library grounds. The beautiful copper-roofed shelter, built by Marquee Construction, houses the library’s new 24/7 Pick Up Lockers!

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, when placing items on hold, library patrons will be able to select the location “W24” to have their library items placed in a locker for pick up. The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provides contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today. The library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 1 for staff in-service to complete training for this new service.

Fayette families, join us for storytime! “Bonnie’s Books” takes place in Jeffersonville at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

Then, “Hello, Friends!” takes place Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House. Storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

This week, Noel and Aaron will encourage families to begin to read 1,000 books before kindergarten, give a tutorial on how to use the library’s Beanstack app to easily track the books, and show parents and children the trophies children can earn.

The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless. Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, and/or toddler. The goal is to have read 1,000 books (yes you can repeat books) before your little one starts kindergarten. Does reading 1,000 books sound hard? If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you think!

Budding artists and authors, check this out! Local creator Amanda Gatton is hosting two new programs at the library: first, for teens ages 13-18, we present “Story Maker’s Guild.” This club meets after school once a month. Teens are invited to come together and write/draw and share their work for feedback from their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 8th at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

The second program is for kids ages 8-12 and is called “#DrawThisInYourStyle CARNEGIE.” Meeting after school once per month, this club brings together young creative minds to draw, share ideas, and show off their art skills. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 22nd at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No registration required!

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library! You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Recently, the library was invited to present Storytime at Sonic Drive-In! In addition to stories and songs, children were treated with warm french fries and delicious ice cream. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_storytime-1-.jpg Recently, the library was invited to present Storytime at Sonic Drive-In! In addition to stories and songs, children were treated with warm french fries and delicious ice cream. Courtesy photos