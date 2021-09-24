WCH man indicted by grand jury for June 24 murder

A 28-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a grand jury for the June 24 murder of Robert Lee Gould II.

Kyle W. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Gould II, 45, around 1 a.m. at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware streets in Washington C.H.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, Wilson could serve 15 years to life in prison plus three years on a gun specification, if convicted of the murder charge. Wilson was also indicted on a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

At 1:16 a.m. June 24, the Washington C.H. Police Department received a call of a possible shooting at the intersection. Once they arrived, officers located a male — identified as Gould II — lying face-down on the ground.

Personnel from Fayette County Emergency Medical Services were called, however Gould II died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari.

Gould II and Wilson were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk at the East Temple/Delaware intersection when the shooting occurred.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, investigative leads revealed that individuals reportedly associated to a narcotics investigation were possibly connected to the homicide and subsequently, an early morning traffic incident on US 35.

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Court House Police Department, assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. unit, executed search warrants the afternoon of June 24 at two locations in Washington Court House. The search warrants were the result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking by sheriffs’ detectives and agents of the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. June 24, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of an erratic motorist traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US #35 near Milepost 76. Deputies checked the area and discovered that the vehicle had been involved in a crash and that another occupant had reportedly fled the vehicle.

Deputies identified the only occupant inside the vehicle as Wilson. A firearm, suspected narcotics, and US currency were located, and Wilson was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree. Wilson was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was incarcerated and is still being held.

Shortly after 1 p.m. June 24, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home of Roxanna Mann at 623 E. Paint St. in Washington Court House. The search warrant was executed without incident and several subjects at the home were identified and detained. During the search of the residence, articles of evidence were seized including suspected narcotics and US currency, and a firearm.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home of Kyle and Justin Wilson at 407 Broadway St. in Washington Court House. This search warrant was also executed without incident. Detectives identified two subjects inside the home and seized articles of evidence including drug paraphernalia items.

Wilson has also been charged with several drug trafficking counts in a separate case. He is expected to be arraigned for murder next week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Wilson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Kyle-W.-Wilson-Booking-Photo.jpg Wilson