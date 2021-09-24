Destination to host pie eating championship

Joey Chestnut, the number-one ranked competitive eater in the world, and other top-ranked eaters from around the nation will gather at Destination Outlets in pursuit of pumpkin pie-eating greatness.

The Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Destination Outlets parking lot at Highway 71, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. in Jeffersonville.

The pumpkin pie event is a new addition to Major League Eating’s 2021 slate of sanctioned competitions and will place pumpkin pie back in its rightful place in the spotlight. The eight-minute all-you-can-eat pumpkin pie-eating record is currently held by Matt Stonie, who consumed 20 pounds, 13 ounces in 2014.

“What better way to memorialize the fall season than with this culturally significant desert,” said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. “Pumpkin pie is soft and fluid, requiring not only skill, but natural stomach capacity — America’s top eaters are prepared to take on the challenge.”

The roster of top-ranked Major League eaters competing in the event includes #2-ranked Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, MA; #3-ranked Darron Breeden of Orange, VA; #5-ranked Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL; #6-ranked Nick Wehry of Tampa, FL; #7-ranked Gideon Oji of Morrow, GA; and more.

Destination Outlets is a 411,000 square foot shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Formerly Tanger Outlets, the new Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and extensive Food Truck Village. The shopping center is centrally located right off of Interstate 71 in Jeffersonville, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information, visit destinationoutlets.com.

Major League Eating (MLE), the World governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. The competitive eating community, which numbers more than 8,000 veteran and rookie athletes, travels the World in search of top titles and the glory that they provide. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com.

World champs, including Joey Chestnut, to compete for title and prizes