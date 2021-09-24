Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 24

Anthony J. Culwell, 23, 1613 Allemang Drive, disorderly.

Sept. 22

David L. Burlile III, 24, 526 Peabody Ave., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 21

James Rogers Jr., 45, 626 Clinton Ave., violating protection order.

Sept. 20

Randy Kuhn, 44, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Sept. 19

Jennifer A. Pitstick, 54, 210 Riverdale Circle, speed.