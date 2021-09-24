Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 24

Disturbance: At 12:50 a.m., officers responded to Woody’s Cafe, located at 222 N. Main St., in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, several subjects involved in the disturbance were walking away. The officer ordered the subject to stop and he did not comply. A second officer arrived and a male attempted to flee from the officer, however was stopped by running into heavy vegetation. Anthony J. Culwell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Sept. 23

Criminal Damaging/Trespassing: At 5 p.m., Celista Morris reported that she discovered an unknown person had caused damage to her property and possibly had been staying inside the property.

Theft: At 10:17 p.m., Walmart loss prevention reported that several days earlier, several unknown subjects had departed the business without paying for the merchandise.

Sept. 22

Theft: At 2:58 p.m., Alissa Bonecutter reported that she was contacted by a subject via Facebook. During the interaction, Bonecutter began sending money to the person. Bonecutter realized that she was being scammed and stopped the communications.

Theft: At 4:10 p.m., Malik Wahid reported that he was moving out of the residence where he had been living. While moving out, several pairs of shoes were stolen.

Fight/Assault: At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the area of Peabody Avenue at Forest Street in reference to a fight. After officers arrived, several subjects were interviewed. During the investigation, officers were advised that a male had shot another person with a BB gun. David Burlile III was arrested for assault.

Sept. 21

Violation of Protection Order: At 1:18 p.m., the victim reported that the male offender, while incarcerated at the Fayette County Jail, contacted her via phone. The victim has a protection order issued and the male is prohibited from contacting the victim. The male, James F. Rogers Jr., was charged with violating a protection order.