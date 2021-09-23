Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

David L. Abel II, 827 Pin Oak Place, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $228, amended from domestic violence with prior by agreement, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling as directed, credit for 5 days jail, terminate temporary protection order.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $195, fine of $450 and costs, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail on condition of no other similar offenses for 2 years, driver intervention program by August 1, 2021, terminate administrative license suspension.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Errol R. Ennis, 1500 Robinson Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lulu Manasseer, Hilliard, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 90 days.

Allison E. Taylor, 2337 Rowe Ging Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $210.

Preston Helsel, 3183 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat/prior, fine $100, court costs $206, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, credit for 18 days jail, balance of 72 days suspended on condition of no other similar offense for 2 years, defendant to have no contact with Debra Bush.

Michael S. Manning, Columbus, Ohio, domestic violence threat/prior, fine $200, court costs $255, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $200 and court costs, sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 day jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 3 years, complete an assessment and any counseling recommended, have no contact with Vicki L. Hart.

Larry E. Chatman, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $20, court costs $165, charge amended from 4511.42, right-of-way rule when turning left.

Ronald K. Alspaugh, Sedalia, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Willie L. Hugley, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica C. Bertram, Prestonsburg, Kentucky, possession of drug instrument, court costs $20, motion to dismiss, now comes the State/City and moves this court for an order dismissing. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Jessica C. Bertram, Prestonsburg, Kentucky, possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to dismiss filed, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Taylor N. Fannin, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Katelyn Mounce, Ferguson, Kentucky, driving in marked lanes, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin Browning, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $155, defendant fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by August 1, 2021.

Dustin Browning, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to control, fine $100, court costs $121, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Alan M. Thompson, 519 Flint Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by May 1, 2022.

Lee A. Riley, Columbus, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $192, motion to dismiss, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Misty L. Sanderson, Leesburg, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $155, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff), charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program by August 1, 2021, terminate administrative license suspension.

Misty L. Sanderson, Leesburg, Ohio, improper passing, dismissed per agreement.

Bertrand R. Chavis, Jeffersonville, Ohio, attempting to receive stolen property, fine $100, court costs $214, charge amended from receiving stolen property, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.