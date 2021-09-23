Final Farmers Market of the year this Saturday

The Fayette County Farmers Market season comes to an end this Saturday. It has been a beautiful year with so many new and supportive customers, as well as our many loyal friends who make sure to visit the market every week year in and year out – many who make every effort to support multiple vendors just for the sake of supporting this important community market.

Our market seems to have “come into its own” with increased vibrancy and excitement. We need more produce vendors, of course, but this year’s vendors have stepped up to make as much produce as possible available. We thank those vendors for their hard work during a very hot and humid summer, when it is just plain hard to work the hours in the heat that are needed to keep that produce coming.

We hope this last week will be — not only a day to pick up last minute baked goods, crafts, produce, and more, but to take a moment to celebrate the change of seasons, to make a point of recognizing casual market friendships and to note the connections that will last until we meet again next spring.

During our absence, I do hope we challenge ourselves and each other to greet each day with an open heart and mind, and a commitment to make ourselves, our neighbors, our community and our earth a little bit healthier and balanced during this coming fall and winter. This may be the season for “staying in,” and “hunkering down,” but we enrich ourselves and our community by our love and care of others.

The WCHC-TV crew will be at the Market for this last market day with a Facebook Live broadcast coined, “What’s happening at the Market today?” This live stream event can be viewed on the WCHC TV Facebook page starting about 10 a.m. and is brought to you by the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. At 11:45, there will be a ribbon cutting and dedication event for the Farmers Market Mural, featuring the design of muralist Eric Henn.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington Court House. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at this last Saturday market.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: chocolate chip, sugar, iced pumpkin, ginger, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, oatmeal toffee bars, double chocolate brownies, lemon bars, funfetti, chocolate peanut butter bars, and peanut butter fudge.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Fresh cut flowers, bouquets and dried floral.

Marva’s Sweet Shoppe (Marva Fleak): Lots of cream horns and other baked goods.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny) The Pie Lady: local raw honey and cut comb! Black raspberry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and peach pies, cinni mini’s, banana cake, Buns bars and cinnamon rolls. The Jam Man: Assorted jams/jellies—blackberry, red raspberry, pineapple, peach flamingo, strawberry-rhubarb, pineapple habanero and triple berry still in stock. No added sugar varieties include cherry, peach, blackberry with or without seeds, and triple berry (no added sugar varieties are 2 for $10). A few Texas sheet cakes.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart, Tino Poma): Featuring more than ten varieties of coffee beans for purchase in 1 lb bags, whole beans or ground. Some of the origins include Costa Rica, Sumatra, Brazil, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Columbia, to name a few. Samples will be available to taste.

Tom’s Tool Shed (Tom McMurray): Tom will sharpen hand tools, mower blades, axes, and garden tools for a small fee.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer): Bread, muffins and brownies. Call 740-572-0134 (Don) with requests.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Mums, red raspberries, sweet potatoes, potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini and yellow summer squash.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun, 740-505-0068 ): Handmade fall and Christmas crafts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Beeswax hand and cuticle creams. Glycerin and honey soap. Broom corn wreaths and stalks for decorating. Sourdough crackers (“everything,” garlic/turmeric, rosemary and parmesan).

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

