Eastern Star recognizes 50-year member

Jefferson Chapter #300 of the Order of the Eastern Star was honored to present Deborah Carr with her 50-year pin at a stated meeting on Sept. 21 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. She has been an active member of Eastern Star throughout her 50 years as a member, and the Chapter was proud to recognize her and present her with grand honors.

Carr was initiated into the former Purity Chapter #65 in New Holland on May 11, 1971. She was the last Worthy Matron of Purity Chapter when it closed. She then affiliated with Jefferson Chapter #300 on May 19, 1981. Pam McCoy and Ron Sears were the Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of Jefferson Chapter #300 at the time of Deborah’s affiliation with the Chapter.

Jefferson Chapter #300 also recognized Kathy Krol for serving as District President and Larry Mayer for serving as a trustee for the Eastern Star Home.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

From left to right, Associate Patron Dale Mayer, Worthy Matron Betty Hoppes, 50-year member Deborah Carr, Worthy Patron Mark Hoppes and Associate Matron Nicole Cook.