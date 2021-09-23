Grace concert to honor Sonny Walters

Sonny Walters, a beloved and admired football coach at Miami Trace for approximately 50 years, will be participating in a special concert this Sunday, Sept. 26 at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House.

According to his church family at Grace Community Church, Walters is declining in health after having a stroke in recent months, but still sings as part of the music team at Grace every Sunday when he is able.

Four church families will be represented at this special concert: Heritage, The Gathering Place, Grace Community and Brookside, of Chillicothe.

“He has made a great impact on many students and families in his lifetime,” said Teresa Seyfang, of Grace Community Church. “He will be singing for this special event with several of his lifelong friends. It would be great to have many that have been impacted by Sonny’s life and friendship to come and support this event.”

The “Music & Friends” concert will begin at 2 p.m.

Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave.

From left to right, Debbie Woods, Randy Woods, Teresa Seyfang, Susan Jones, Linda Cozad, Sonny Walters, John Pfeifer, Donova Stickley, Kathy Holbrook, Eric Pitstick, Mary Jane Carter, Lisa West and Candy Pfeifer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Music-Friends-Edited-Photo-1-.jpg From left to right, Debbie Woods, Randy Woods, Teresa Seyfang, Susan Jones, Linda Cozad, Sonny Walters, John Pfeifer, Donova Stickley, Kathy Holbrook, Eric Pitstick, Mary Jane Carter, Lisa West and Candy Pfeifer. Courtesy photo