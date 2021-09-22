Elks Lodge #129 presents scholarships

Elks Lodge #129 recently announced the 2021 scholarship winners: Analese Mitson and Olivia Fliehman. From left to right are Tyler Osborne-PER Elks 129, Dennis Noble-exalted ruler Elks 129, Edward Helt Jr.-PER Elks 129, Analese Mitson, Olivia Fliehman, Matt Barga-scholarship committee, and Tom Shields-Elks 129 trustee.

Elks Lodge #129 recently announced the 2021 scholarship winners: Analese Mitson and Olivia Fliehman. From left to right are Tyler Osborne-PER Elks 129, Dennis Noble-exalted ruler Elks 129, Edward Helt Jr.-PER Elks 129, Analese Mitson, Olivia Fliehman, Matt Barga-scholarship committee, and Tom Shields-Elks 129 trustee. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Elks-scholarships-take-2.jpg Elks Lodge #129 recently announced the 2021 scholarship winners: Analese Mitson and Olivia Fliehman. From left to right are Tyler Osborne-PER Elks 129, Dennis Noble-exalted ruler Elks 129, Edward Helt Jr.-PER Elks 129, Analese Mitson, Olivia Fliehman, Matt Barga-scholarship committee, and Tom Shields-Elks 129 trustee. Courtesy photo