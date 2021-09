Xiphos Armory holds grand opening

The City of Washington Court House recently recognized Xiphos Armory at its grand opening with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Jay Southworth, Joe Denen, Alex Rosado, Brian Blade and Miranda Hanna. Located at 110 E. Market St., store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The City of Washington Court House recently recognized Xiphos Armory at its grand opening with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Jay Southworth, Joe Denen, Alex Rosado, Brian Blade and Miranda Hanna. Located at 110 E. Market St., store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Lots-of-guns-pic.jpg The City of Washington Court House recently recognized Xiphos Armory at its grand opening with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Jay Southworth, Joe Denen, Alex Rosado, Brian Blade and Miranda Hanna. Located at 110 E. Market St., store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Courtesy photo