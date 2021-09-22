Ohayo Hibachi Grill welcomed to WCH

The City of Washington Court House recently presented Ohayo Hibachi Grill, located at 240 E. Court St., with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Chris Richardson, Mollie Buchhammer, Joe Denen, Joe Juliadi and Tim Downing. Hours of operation for Ohayo Hibachi Grill are: Monday-Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The City of Washington Court House recently presented Ohayo Hibachi Grill, located at 240 E. Court St., with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Chris Richardson, Mollie Buchhammer, Joe Denen, Joe Juliadi and Tim Downing. Hours of operation for Ohayo Hibachi Grill are: Monday-Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Ohayo-1-.jpg The City of Washington Court House recently presented Ohayo Hibachi Grill, located at 240 E. Court St., with a new business plaque. From left to right are: Chris Richardson, Mollie Buchhammer, Joe Denen, Joe Juliadi and Tim Downing. Hours of operation for Ohayo Hibachi Grill are: Monday-Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Courtesy photo