Woodmen to match donations to FRHS

Modern Woodmen Washington C.H. Chapter 5458 and Wilmington Chapter 17199 will match funds of up to $4,000 for this Saturday’s Fayette Regional Humane Society “Walk Against Animal Cruelty.”

The walk this Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is planned to begin at Eyman Park, located on Eyman Park Drive in Washington C.H., near the large shelter house next to the train. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m. while the one-mile walk will begin at 11 a.m.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has been fighting animal cruelty and working for a better life for animals and the families who love them since 1979. FRHS does not receive support from national organizations and it relies on dedicated donors and volunteers to reach its goals.

This society serves all of Fayette and surrounding counties. In 2020, FRHS found forever homes for over 1,600 animals through adoption. These animals came from all over southern Ohio and every animal received veterinary care, socialization and love. Now, they all have good homes as well.

The 2021 Walk is the ninth-annual walk overall.

As previously reported, the registration fee is $20 per person or $80 for a team of five. Registration can occur on-site the day of the event (cash-only) or ahead of time by going to the FRHS website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

After the walk, there will be other activities that will take place such as the best dog trick contest, best dressed dog contest (dogs should be dressed after the walk), biggest dog, smallest dog contest, raffles and refreshments. Contest winners will receive medals. KK’s Waffle Barn will also be on-site offering “Woofy Waffles.”

Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. This is done through financial guidance and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes it unique as a fraternal financial services organization.

For more information contact Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Modern Woodmen will be matching donations to the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s Walk Against Animal Cruelty. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Tammy Jo Vance — FRHS Animal Care supervisor, Modern Woodmen member and FRHS member Debra Grover, and FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_20210918_121544.jpg Modern Woodmen will be matching donations to the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s Walk Against Animal Cruelty. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Tammy Jo Vance — FRHS Animal Care supervisor, Modern Woodmen member and FRHS member Debra Grover, and FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty. Courtesy photo