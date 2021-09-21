Scarecrow 5K attracts large turnout

On Saturday, United Way’s sixth-annual Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run was held with a hefty turnout.

There were 97 participants this year who came out to enjoy the beautiful weather, according to United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant.

Each participant received a swag bag, t-shirt and a finisher’s medal with awards given to the top three male and top three female finishers. The 5K began at 9 a.m.

The top three male finishers were:

—Scott Davies, age 49, with a time of 18:48.4

—Tristan White, age 24, with a time of 19:27.9

—Kevin Paisley, age 40, with a time of 19:35.0

The top three female finishers were:

—Makayla Sellers, age 25, with a time of 22:20.4

—Meghan Shaffer, age 45, with a time of 22:42.1

—Erin Perkins, age 28, with a time of 23:16.5

The route was family-friendly — it began in the Family Farm & Home parking lot at 2100 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, then went through the Storybrook neighborhood, and ended back at Family Farm & Home. Several children participated this year from on their feet to in strollers.

As in previous years, residents of Storybrook made signs to cheer on the runners and walkers.

Bryant explained members of the Miami Trace Key Club helped with directing traffic through Storybrook.

A virtual event was also available to those who could not or did not feel comfortable participating in the in-person event.

For the third year, Tristateracer was the event management company. They supplied bibs, music, timer, and the registration website. To view the leader boards and times, visit www.tristateracer.com/resultsdb.php?race_id=6659.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fayette County programs and organizations as well as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a literacy program that provides an age appropriate book once a month at no cost for children from birth to the 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. A child may be registered online at www.imaginationlibrary.com or by picking up a paper application at United Way of Fayette County, Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, or Early Head Start.

Katie Davis participated with Harper Davis, age 3. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_SR-stroller.jpg Katie Davis participated with Harper Davis, age 3. Courtesy photos Several children and family groups participated in the family-friendly course. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_SRFamily.jpg Several children and family groups participated in the family-friendly course. Courtesy photos Chris Paisley got creative with his young teammate. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_SR-Piggyback.jpg Chris Paisley got creative with his young teammate. Courtesy photos Mary King finished the 5K with Julia King, age 9. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_sr-adult-and-kid.jpg Mary King finished the 5K with Julia King, age 9. Courtesy photos The Scarecrow 5K attracted 97 participants. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_srGroup.jpg The Scarecrow 5K attracted 97 participants. Courtesy photos The top overall male winners in Saturday’s Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run were: (left-to-right) Kevin Paisley in third place, Scott Davies in first place and Tristan White in second place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_scarecrowRunMaleWinners.jpg The top overall male winners in Saturday’s Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run were: (left-to-right) Kevin Paisley in third place, Scott Davies in first place and Tristan White in second place. Courtesy photos The top overall female winners were: (left-to-right) Makayla Sellers in first place, Erin Perkins in third place and Meghan Shaffer in second place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_ScarecrowRunWinnersFemale.jpg The top overall female winners were: (left-to-right) Makayla Sellers in first place, Erin Perkins in third place and Meghan Shaffer in second place. Courtesy photos

