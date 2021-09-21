Ohio commemorates National Hunting and Fishing Day

COLUMBUS – On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites all Ohioans to join more than 50 million sportsmen and women in the commemoration of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Now in its 49th year, National Hunting and Fishing Day was launched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday in September. In Ohio, it also coincides with the start of the deer archery hunting season. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted signed a proclamation to recognize the storied tradition of hunting and angling in the Buckeye State.

Nationwide sales from hunting licenses and fishing licenses, as well as excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and fishing equipment have contributed billions of dollars to wildlife conservation. These funds help the states purchase and manage public lands which provide wildlife with a place to live and sportsmen and women with a place to hunt and fish.

Ohio hunting and fishing license sales have contributed to new or upgraded facilities for hunters and anglers. These facilities include world class shooting ranges at Delaware Wildlife Area and Spring Valley Wildlife Area. Other projects feature a fishing pier at Caesar Creek Lake, a new archery shooting range at Mohican State Park, and boating access on the Scioto River in Pickaway County.

Ohioans have many options for hunting and fishing during National Hunting and Fishing Day. Hunting seasons are open for squirrel, mourning dove, and deer. The fall is also a fantastic time to fish for walleye, yellow perch, saugeye, bass, catfish, and panfish which all draw people to the water. Go to wildohio.gov to learn more about all the hunting and fishing opportunities Ohio has to offer.

Learn more about hunting and fishing through the Division of Wildlife’s free mobile app, HuntFish OH. The app allows customers to conveniently purchase fishing and hunting licenses, check game, view wildlife area maps, and much more. HuntFish OH is available for Android and iOS users and can be found in the app store. Users can access the Division of Wildlife’s online system to check harvested deer and wild turkey while out in the field, even without a Wi-Fi connection.

The Division of Wildlife is responsible for conserving and improving fish and wildlife resources in the Buckeye State.

Visit nhfday.org to find out more information about National Hunting and Fishing Day, including hunting and fishing resources, how to get started, locations for recreation, and more.

