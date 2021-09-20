MTHS royalty introduced

Alexander McCarty and Megan Manns (front) were crowned as the 2021 Miami Trace High School Homecoming King and Queen during an assembly Monday afternoon at the high school auditorium. From left to right, the homecoming court includes: freshmen Zoey Blanton and Brice Perkins, sophomores Amberly Szczerbiak and Jacob Manbevers, juniors Jana Griffith and Chase Morris, and seniors Blayne Ferguson, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Preston Reed, Milana Macioce, Wesley May, Kennedy Worley, Bryce Bennett, and Mary Elrich.

