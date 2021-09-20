Gathering of the Jeffersonville HS Class of ‘61

Local graduates of the Jeffersonville High School Class of 1961 recently came together for a preliminary gathering. Graduates sponsored one of the “Sponsor-a-Pots’ downtown. Those who gathered at the sponsor-a-pot were, left to right: Don Creamer, Kenneth Lightle, Marlene Crum Rankin, Karen Carman Rambo, and Carl “Corky” Wilt II.

Courtesy photo