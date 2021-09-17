Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Nicole Meddock, Jamestown, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin D. Mitchell, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey H. Blanton, Mount Sterling, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 402 Clyburn Avenue NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection, order, court costs $63, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard W. Everhart, Leesburg, Ohio, theft, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard W. Everhart, Leesburg, Ohio, damaging a traffic device, fine $100, court costs $235, defendant sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, probation for 1 year or until restitution is paid.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 402 Clyburn Avenue NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $246, defendant sentenced to 60 days jail, 13 days jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling as directed.

Daniel J. Slater, Mason, Ohio, grand theft, court costs $271, matter came to a preliminary hearing with defendant by video with attorney Kristina Oesterle and state assistant co-prosecutor, Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond amended to $2,500 cash or surety plus state costs.

Sean R. Peoples, 5087 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy D. Lowe, 6226 Palmer Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, case dismissed per agreement.

Timothy D. Lowe, 6226 Palmer Road NW, Washington C.H. weapon/intoxication, court costs $364, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, sentenced to 120 days in jail, suspend jail if no other similar offense for 3 years, complete an alcohol assessment and any counseling recommended, defendant can then apply to have gun returned, have no contact with Jeannie Rudd.

Bethanie L. Rife, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $308, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Nicholas Mullens, Athens, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $150, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 85/70, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Elijah S. Campbell, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Donovan Palmer, 813 South Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Umedjon Ahmadzoda, Brooklyn, New York, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $165, defendant fined $150 and costs of $165 for a total of $315 and must be paid within 30 days.

Umedjon Ahmadzoda, Brooklyn, New York, sleepy driver, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Kyle B. Maust, 1937 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of marijuana, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Trevor A. McKnight, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, false alarms, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, criminal damaging, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, menace/stalking, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, telephone harassment, case dismissed per agreement.

Shannon M. Bach, Piketon, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $270, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 days jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Chad C. Jarrell, 5029 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $263, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assess costs only, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, have no contact with Clinton Jarrell Jr.

Chad C. Jarrell, 5029 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, telephone harassment, court costs $263, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 3 days jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 2 years, to stay at least 500 feet from Stacey Smith and her residence, defendant to complete counseling as directed.

Chad C. Jarrell, 5029 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, menace by stalking, case dismissed per agreement.