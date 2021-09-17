Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 13 — Intersection on Lakeview Ave.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Upon arrival at 4:51 p.m., WFD found both vehicles upright and facing South. One vehicle was in the intersection while the second was off the roadway and up against a house. No smoke or fire was showing. WFD established a safe work zone, checked both vehicles for safety, checked the house for damage, applied oil dry to leaking fluids, and assisted other agencies on scene until leaving at 5:21 p.m..

Sept. 13 — 308 Highland Ave.

Received a call from the business at 4:04 p.m. of a mulch fire. Upon arrival at 4:11 p.m., WFD found a small one-by-one area to the left of the front entrance door that was smoldering. It was extinguished, and WFD left the scene at 4:20 p.m.

Sept. 11 — U.S. 62 N.E.

A vehicle/motorcycle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Upon arrival at 4:16 p.m., WFD found no smoke or fire emitting from the vehicle or motorcycle — both of which were pointed North and off to the West side of the intersection. The vehicle was upright while the motorcycle was lying on its side. WFD assisted with establishing a safe working area, traffic control, patient care, checked both vehicles and applied oil dry to fluids on the roadway.

Sept. 11 — 1035 N. North St.

WFD received a notification at 1:40 p.m. of an oven fire. Upon arrival at 1:43 p.m., no fire or smoke was found. The occupant said the oven was in self-cleaning mode when a fire was noticed inside the oven. WFD shut off the oven and unplugged it as safety precautions. The occupant, Tonya Lovett, was advised to let it cool then, once cooled, the door could be opened and the inside cleaned. Occupant was also advised to consider hiring a technician to check it prior to plugging it back in.

Sept. 9 — 3825 Washington Waterloo Road

WFD received a request at 6:48 p.m. to check a possible broken gas line. After arrival at 6:55 p.m., a propane tank was turned off and a leak checked. The leak was found to be refrigerant for the central air unit. The building was ventilated and the owner and occupant, Steve Myers, was advised to have it repaired.

Sept. 8 — 101 Court House Parkway

Received notification of a general fire alarm going off. While driving to the scene, WFD was informed it was a false alarm as the alarm monitoring company was performing maintenance and inspection at the time.

Sept. 5 — 912 Briar Ave.

WFD received a call at 3:08 p.m. for a gas grill that had been on fire and was leaking gas. WFD arrived on scene at 3:12 p.m. to the fire being out, a garden hose having been used to put out the fire, and the hose from the tank to the grill having been damaged by the fire. The tank was turned off and resident Sharon Blazer was advised not to use the grill without repairing or replacing it.

Sept. 5 — 600 Damon Drive

A call came in for a smoke detector activation at 12:14 p.m. Dispatch informed WFD as they were driving to the scene that an occupant at the house had burned food. Upon arrival at 12:20 p.m., it was found that the occupant was airing out the home with windows and doors open, and a fan on. Occupant stated they did not need assistance with airing out the home, and WFD left the scene at 12:28 p.m.

Sept. 3 — 1401 State Route 753

At 3:56 a.m., WFD received a call pertaining to a vehicle fire in the employee parking area. A single vehicle was found with heavy smoke and fire visible upon WFD’s arrive at 4:04 a.m. Other vehicles were moved prior to the WFD’s arrival, so they were able to extinguish the single vehicle. The driver/owner of the vehicle, Jalen Mischal of Chillicothe, reported no issues with the vehicle or its operation before the incident. A cause of ignition was unable to be determined.

Sept. 2 — 119 E. Oak St.

At approximately 7:22 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Department requested HazMat response with officers from the Washington Police Department. WFD provided equipment, manpower and support operations. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was required.