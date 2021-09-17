WCHCS to open Blue Lion Innovation Center

On Monday, Sept. 20, Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) will officially open and hold a ribbon cutting for the Blue Lion Innovation Center.

The Innovation Center is a dedicated space for the district’s robotics program, e-sports teams, student help desk, Project Lead the Way classes, and other STEM learning opportunities.

WCHCS invites the community to join the district for this ribbon cutting. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Those attending should enter through the Washington Middle School (WMS) cafeteria doors. The WMS is located at 500 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House.

In accordance with current district protocols, all guests will be required to properly wear a face covering while inside the building.

The Innovation Center is in line with the WCHCS district goals — of which, there are three main goals:

—To foster a high quality climate of 21st century educational opportunities that will provide students with the tools and skills needed to achieve maximum levels of learning, understanding, and success in their classrooms and beyond the school walls.

—To work collaboratively to ensure all students and staff members succeed in focusing to be an exemplary learning community that builds on the strengths of the district leadership team working cooperatively to build a foundation of this district and community through meaningful relationships, relevant and engaging learning, strong teamwork, appreciation/value, and effective communication.

—To be committed to sound, responsible financial stewardship by managing and maintaining significant financial resources, maintaining strong community perceptions, and aligning resources to the district’s strategic goals.

For more information about Washington Court House City Schools or to follow activities, visit the district website at www.washingtonch.k12.oh.us/.

