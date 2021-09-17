What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Join Carnegie Public Library for the Scarecrow Book Sale, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 25 — “dollar a bag” day!

The sale this year will take place during library hours on the second floor of the building. As always, all items are just 50 cents each. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and local AAUW scholarship fund. This year’s sale includes fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, cookbooks, genealogy books and DVDs.

Fayette families, join us for storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.

Then, “Hello, Friends!” takes place Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. on the patio at Sonic Drive-In, on Court Street in Washington Court House. This storytime features a diner theme and sweet treats for the little ones. All storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

Budding artists and authors, check this out! Local creator Amanda Gatton is hosting two new programs at the library: For kids ages 8-12, join us for “#DrawThisInYourStyle CARNEGIE.” Meeting after school once per month, this club brings together young creative minds to draw, share ideas, and show off their art skills. The next meeting takes place Friday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No registration required!

Then, for teens ages 13-18, we present “Story Maker’s Guild.” This club meets after school once a month. Teens are invited to come together and write (or draw) and share their work for feedback from their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

Saturday, Sept. 25, children ages 6 and up are invited to Makerspace Craft Day! Dig into the library’s craft coffers and create something unique!

September is “Library Card Sign-up” month! This is a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Getting a library card is easy and free! Children aged 5 and up can get their first card with parent/guardian permission. Adults are invited to sign up for a library card, e-resource card (for online use only), or a Teacher’s card, useful for educators borrowing multiple items. With the library’s membership in the SEO Library Consortium and the rich resources provided by the State Library of Ohio, the possibilities are limitless!

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library! You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

