Wayne Twp. Fire surpasses fundraising goal

Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue (WTVFR) members participated with a team in last weekend’s Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk — the seventh year they have taken part in the event.

The annual stair climb takes place at Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreational Trail in Obetz, Ohio. Participants from all around Ohio and neighboring states come together for this event.

According to the local team’s event page, found at www.nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/columbus, the team had 22 members and raised $1,227.40.

As previously reported, funds raised during the event support the services provided to families of fallen firefighters by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

Last year, the local team raised $2,470. As previously reported and according to WTVFR Fire Chief Chris Wysong, the goal this year was to raise $1,000, which they were able to surpass.

Participants had a few options for taking part in the event.

The first — and main option — was to climb with a badge displaying the photo and name of a fallen hero. After completing the climb, climbers announced those names and rang a bell. The design of the event is to climb 110 flights of stairs representing the height of the Twin Towers in New York City that fell during the terrorist attack.

A second option for participants was to walk on a track.

Over 160 badges of the fallen heroes have been collected and displayed on the firehouse walls — badges that were worn by team members as they climbed during past events.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and its team took part for the seventh year in the annual Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_241735518_1452936958405758_564206681820906840_n.jpg On Saturday, Sept. 11, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and its team took part for the seventh year in the annual Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk. Courtesy photo