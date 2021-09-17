Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 17

Kaleb Boyd, 20, 1139 S. Elm St., expired registration.

Skyler K. Morris, 23, 510 E. Market St., driving at night without motorcycle permit, no helmet.

George R. Parker, 58, Lorain, OVI suspension.

Sept. 16

Lori K. Mulligan, 41, at large, Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear.

Ashley N.M. Mason, 36, 3598 US 22 SE, Apt. C1, theft.

Brian E. Hinkley, 38, 3598 US 22 SE, Apt. C1, theft.

Justin M. Berrien, 42, Springfield, complicity to theft.

Juan A. Green, 45, Columbus, theft.

James V. Green, 43, 730 Brown St., obstructing, disorderly.

Sept. 15

Cole Campbell, 29, at large, warrant – domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), warrant – aggravated burglary (first-degree felony), warrant – intimidation of victim, warrant – aggravated menacing, warrant – telecommunications harassment.

Hugo Herrera Lopez, 40, 1211 Gregg St., OVI, OVI high test, no operator’s license.