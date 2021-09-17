Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 16

Theft: On Sept. 13, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft complaint. Their loss prevention officer had been investigating two separate theft offenses and forwarded the information over to the police department for a report. The two offenders, Brian E. Hinkley and Ashley N.M. Mason, were positively identified and subsequently charged.

Theft: At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply Company in reference to a theft complaint. The offenders, later identified as Justin M. Berrien and Juan A. Green, had departed prior to an officer’s arrival, but were located a short time later. The offenders were subsequently arrested. The stolen property was returned to the business.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 4:04 p.m., officers responded to 1006 Delaware St. in reference to an unknown male entering a garage at the residence and stealing fishing poles from inside. The offender was not located. A report for theft and criminal trespassing was filed.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wilson Street near Gregg Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. On arrival, contact was made with the offender, James V. Green, who denied being in an altercation and knew nothing of the complaint. A witness advised Green was the one causing the disturbance, at which time he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Sept. 15

Theft: At 9:16 a.m., the victim advised that between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, unknown person(s) removed rims and tires from behind her garage.

O.V.I.: At 11:24 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on South Elm Street for moving violations. During the stop, indicators of impairment were observed from the driver. Further testing was conducted, which resulted in the driver Hugo Lopez’s arrest. Lopez was charged with O.V.I.

Sept. 14

Vandalism: During the night hours of Sept. 14, unknown person(s) shattered a vehicle window parked in the 800 block of Willard Street.