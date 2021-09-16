Man sentenced for attempted murder

After being found guilty of the attempted murder of a Washington C.H. man, Dylan M. Ballein, 28, was sentenced this week to 13 to 18 years in prison.

On Monday, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard ordered that Ballein be sentenced to a mandatory term of three years on a firearm specification within the grand jury indictment, and a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years on his attempted murder conviction — to be served consecutively.

Once Ballein, of Wilmington, has served his prison sentence, he will be placed on a mandatory five-year period of post-release control, according to Judge Beathard.

As previously reported, Ballein was first taken into custody after the shooting on March 14 as an uncharged suspect, but was later released.

Around 11 a.m. March 14, authorities were contacted about a shooting that had occurred at 614 N. North St. in Washington Court House. As the individual, later identified as Jeremy Peters, approached the residence, shots were fired at him from inside the home, according to then-Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger.

After being shot multiple times, Peters departed the area on a bicycle and soon after collapsed in the corner yard at the intersection of Grace Street and an alley that connects Grace to North North Street.

Authorities confirmed that Peters’ estranged girlfriend was at the North North Street residence when he was shot. The estranged girlfriend had filed a protection order against Peters prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

Ballein was found guilty by a Fayette County jury at his trial earlier this month.

“Still to this day, there was not a truly clear motive for the crime,” Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said following the trial. “The victim had been in a relationship with (the woman at 614 N. North St.) and during the time of the incident, she was in a relationship with the defendant, according to the defendant. Jeremy Peters came to the home to pick up his kids. He was not supposed to be there, but there is no indication that he was doing anything threatening at all. He was shot as he was approaching the home. There is no evidence that Peters was trying to forcibly enter the home….there isn’t one shred of evidence that he ever touched the door to the residence.”

Ballein shot multiple rounds from a handgun at Peters with no provocation, according to Weade, who added that Peters nearly died from his injuries.

Dylan M. Ballein sent to prison for 13 to 18 years