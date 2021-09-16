Commissioners honor Knecht

Recently, the Fayette County Commissioners awarded a certificate of congratulations to local Aiden Knecht for winning grand champion market barrow at the Ohio State Fair.

The certificate explains, “Fayette County has always had and still has a rich history of agriculture. Animal husbandry is the backbone of safe, value based food production. Trait selection of livestock by the top class producers, such as yourself, is part of a process that is rewarded with blue ribbons. Therefore we, Fayette County Commissioners, with great pleasure award this Certificate of Congratulations — Grand Champion Market Barrow State of Ohio 2021 — to Aiden Knecht.”

During the fair, Knecht’s market barrow was purchased by Mark and Megan Kvamme and family for $55,000.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, Mark Heiny was re-appointed as a member of the Residential Building Board of Appeals for a five-year term, which began Sept. 1.

A contract was entered into with Marquee Construction for labor and materials to install steel railings and guardrails at the Fayette County Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The estimated cost for the project is $5,800.

An amendment to an existing contract was approved. The contract is between Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and Safe House, out of Youngstown. Safe House provides placement and related services to children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services. The amendment changes the maximum cost under the contract to $450,000.

Two agreements were entered into.

The first agreement was between FCDJFS and Sojourners Care Network to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services. The contract is effective from June 11 of this year through Dec. 31 of this year, with a maximum cost of $30,000.

The second agreement was between Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe and CT Consultants out of Columbus. CT Consultants will prepare detailed design drawings and specifications for the replacement of the existing water treatment plant that serves the I-71 and State Route 35 water system known as “Rattlesnake Water Treatment Plant.” The estimated cost is $345,000.

In relation to the Rattlesnake Water Treatment Plant, a quote from National Water Services was accepted. The quote, an estimated cost of $52,380, was for a complete well internal inspection and testing at the Rattlesnake Water system.

Two resolutions were signed.

The first resolution authorizes the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Fayette County Food Pantry, 214 N. Hinde St., for the purchase of two mini split units for an estimated $12,250.

The second resolution authorizes the rescheduling of the commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Sept. 20 to Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The Fayette County Commissioners recently presented local Aiden Knecht with a certificate of congratulations for his grand champion market barrow, which sold for $55,000 at the Ohio State Fair. Pictured (left-to-right): (back) Commissioner Dan Dean, Angie Knecht, Ali Knecht, Commissioner Tony Anderson: (front) Commissioner Jim Garland and Aiden Knecht. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_IMG_20210913_153249191.jpg The Fayette County Commissioners recently presented local Aiden Knecht with a certificate of congratulations for his grand champion market barrow, which sold for $55,000 at the Ohio State Fair. Pictured (left-to-right): (back) Commissioner Dan Dean, Angie Knecht, Ali Knecht, Commissioner Tony Anderson: (front) Commissioner Jim Garland and Aiden Knecht. Courtesy photo

Local congratulated for winning grand champion market barrow